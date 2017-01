Monday, 09 January 2017 - Some women are naughty and they can do anything to lure a man to s3x. - Some women are naughty and they can do anything to lure a man to s3x.





A case in point is this well endowed mama who was recorded flaunting her assets in broad-daylight.





Perhaps she was doing this to lure a neighbour to bed.





We all know the randy behaviours of Swahili women.





Watch this video.