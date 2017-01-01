Smart lady catches her LOVER cheating on her with this simple trick - HILARIOUS VIDEO

Friday, January 13, 2017 - To all ladies who suspect their lovers may be cheating on them, here is a simple trick to find out.





The smart lady decided to surprise her better half with a gift but under one condition.





She told the delivery guy to make sure her boyfriend mentions her name before handing over the gift.





The poor guy failed the simple question because he has several lovers and the guy left with the gift.





Watch the hilarious video below.



