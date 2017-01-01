SK MACHARIA says KIBAKI did not win the 2007 polls – he stole RAILA ODINGA‘s victory.

Tuesday January 3, 2016 - Royal Media Services (RMS) owner, SK Macharia, has sensationally claimed that former President Mwai Kibaki did not win the 2007 poll and he was rigged in to power by the Mt Kenya mafia.





Appearing before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday , Macharia who is an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga, said as a person who had invested heavily in the media, he knew that Kibaki did not beat Raila Odinga.





He said he was tracking the 2007 polls through the...



