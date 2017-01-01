SK MACHARIA says KIBAKI did not win the 2007 polls – he stole RAILA ODINGA‘s victory.

...Media Owners and Association (MOA) Kibaki did not win the poll.





“The person declared the winner of the 2007 presidential elections wasn't the factual winner as per MOA tracking,” said Macharia.





During the 2007 polls, SK Macharia was among Mt Kenya billionaires who were supporting Kibaki’s re-election but they fell out a few years later and he started supporting CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





In 2013, SK Macharia contributed Sh 800 million towards Raila Odinga’s Presidential campaigns.





