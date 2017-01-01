SK MACHARIA is bitter because he is broke like a church mouse! He just conned Kenyans

Wednesday January 4, 2016 - In 2012, Royal Media Services founder and chairman, SK Macharia, was listed by Forbes among the richest men in Kenya with a net worth of Sh 40 billion.





But 4 years after this list, Macharia is now a shadow of his former self and is now struggling with water and electricity bills like any other Kenyan.





In December last year, Macharia was caught red handed trying to con Kenyan youths Sh 1, o00 each by advertising jobs in his many vernacular FM stations.





Those close to Macharia said over..



