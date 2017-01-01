SK MACHARIA betrays fellow KIKUYUs and supports RAILA ODINGA again ahead of 2017.

Tuesday January 3, 2017 - Royal Media Services (RMS) founder, SK Macharia, is secretly campaigning for CORD leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of 2017 if what he told the Senate Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday is anything to go by.





Macharia, who appeared confused when explaining about the 2017 election process, said there is no need for a manual backup if there is an electronic system during the 2017 General Elections.





He said if...



