SK MACHARIA betrays fellow KIKUYUs and supports RAILA ODINGA again ahead of 2017.

...the electronic system fails, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) should use satellite phones to transmit results .





“We can use satellite phones in areas not covered by mobile phone network,” Macharia said.





The billionaire also said he was shocked by comments by ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, that Al Shabaab might hack the IEBC systems during the 2017 polls.





He termed Mucheru’s sentiments as flimsy and utter nonsense.





He added that Al Shabaab have no capacity to compromise IEBC systems.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



