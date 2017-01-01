SK MACHARIA banned from setting foot in Thika for saying RAILA ODINGA won in 2007

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - A section of Kikuyu community elders from Thika Sub-County have banned media mogul, SK Macharia, from visiting the industrial town for claiming that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, won the 2007 Presidential elections.





The elders who were addressing a Press Conference at Blue Post Hotel said that they will also curse his family for saying former President Mwai Kibaki never won the 2007 election.





The elders said Macharia's outburst was...



