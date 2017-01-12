Shortchanged commuter shocks Kenyans after taking off with Matatu’s number plates (PICs)

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Matatu touts and drivers in the country are known to be uncouth and unruly and if you are a regular commuter, you may have been a victim of their madness.





From overcharging fare to refusing to return change, they harass passengers with reckless abandon.





However, one man by the name Samuel Njuguna, is the talk of the town after he boarded a Matatu, paid fare but was left stranded after the driver and conductor vanished when stopped by traffic police. So he took their number plate and documents in revenge.





Njuguna had boarded the matatu at Roasters along Thika Road and gave the conductor Ksh 1000.





Upon reaching KCA University, the Matatu and driver abandoned the vehicle and took off when they were stopped by traffic officer.





Njuguna said:





“I was furious given the fact that it was the only money I had, other passengers started alighting from the vehicle to find alternative means of transport , but I did not.





So he decided to take the…



