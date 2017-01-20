Shop Attendant Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:28

Job Advertisement: Agrovet Shop Attendant

We are a newly established agrovet shop located along the busy Eastern bypass Membly  Ruiru.
 
We are looking for a self driven, dedicated  and focused female shop attendant.
 
Minimum qualification: Diploma in Animal Health and production.
 
Holders of a Certificate in Animal Health and production with a minimum work experience of 2 years will also be considered.
Other requirements: Registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board and computer literate.
 
Send your application to wikare16@gmail.com on or before 20th January 2017.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno