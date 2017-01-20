Shop Attendant Job in Kenya

Shop Attendant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:28
Job Advertisement: Agrovet Shop Attendant
We are a newly established agrovet shop located along the busy Eastern bypass Membly Ruiru.
We are looking for a self driven, dedicated and focused female shop attendant.
Minimum qualification: Diploma in Animal Health and production.
Holders of a Certificate in Animal Health and production with a minimum work experience of 2 years will also be considered.
Other requirements: Registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board and computer literate.Send your application to wikare16@gmail.com on or before 20th January 2017.