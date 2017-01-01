SHOCKING VIDEO of a traffic cop physically assaulting a LADY in Kericho, Sickening.

Monday, 02 January 2017 - A rogue traffic cop was caught on camera harassing a lady in Kericho.





She stopped the lady motorist and accused her of overspeeding but when she demanded to see the records, the rogue female cop assaulted her.





The lady’s friend shared a video of the unfortunate incident saying,





“ A friend of mine was harassed by traffic police today around kericho. Her offense was speed and when she asked to see the records, this is what happened. This is unacceptable, we are a civilized people not monkeys. This has to go viral. Share it widely. # policebrutality ”





Watch it here.



