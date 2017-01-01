SHOCKING VIDEO from Mumias! See what this man has been doing in his house for 3 yrs, GHAI!!

Friday, 13 January 2017 - A man was arrested in Mumias after he dug a huge tunnel in his house that connected to several homes.





Apparently, the man has been secretly digging the tunnel for 3 years and he was not able to explain what the tunnel was meant for.





According to neighbours, the man has been digging the tunnel at night.





Neighbours started hearing strange noises underneath their houses only to realize that this man had dug a deep tunnel under the houses.





Some even called pastors for prayers thinking that the man was a witchdoctor.





He was arrested by police as investigation continues.





Watch video of the incidence.



