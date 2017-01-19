SHOCKING! See how “President" YAHYA JAMMEH fools Gambians that he can cure AIDs.

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - This shocking video shows how embattled dictator, Yaya Jammeh, has been fooling Gambians that he can cure AIDS.





From the video, he pulls out a plastic container, closes his eyes in prayer and rubs a green herbal paste onto the rib cage of the patient — a concoction he claims is a cure for the deadly disease.





The biggest concern is that the Gambian leader requires patients to stop using ARVs, a move that risks weakening their immune systems and making them even more prone to infection.





The 51-year-old former army colonel, who came into power in a 1994 coup, says his treatment is entirely voluntary and argues that his medications cannot be mixed with other drugs because “I don’t want any complications.”





