SHOCKING! Pastor orders congregation to drink car engine oil in his church (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - Pastors from South Africa have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons after ordering gullible congregants do weird things in the name of moving closer to God.





The latest shocking incident involves a pastor by the name Prophet Theo Bongani Maseko of the Breath of Christ Ministries.





The self anointed prophet commanded his church members to drink a car engine cleaning fluid to demonstrate the power of God.





Just recently, another pastor from South African caused a stir when he sprayed his congregation with doom pesticide to "exorcise demons" from his congregants.





