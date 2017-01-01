SHOCKING! Man robbed on the street at gun-point in broad daylight (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:11
Monday, January 9, 2017 - This chilling incident of a man being robbed his phone at gun-point on the street in broad daylight shows how daring some thugs can get.
The poor guy was on phone when suddenly two men on a motorbike approached him.
One guy jumped off the bike and brandished a gun signaling the guy to surrender his phone.
He gave him the phone without any resistance and the sped off on the bike.
Watch the video below.
