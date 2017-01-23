SHOCKING: Kenyan Nurses bragging on Facebook how they kill patients who criticize them.

Monday, January 23, 2017 - These Kenyan nurses bragging on Facebook how they kill or torture patients who criticize them will make you lose faith in humanity.





Some of them confess to have intentionally killed patients by giving them an overdose of drugs while some prefer to torture patients especially pregnant in labour.





Police need to arrest these miscreants because this is tantamount to committing murder and getting away with it.





See the shocking posts in the next page



