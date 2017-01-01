SHOCKING! Heartless Nanny caught on camera abusing baby in day care. Oh God!

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - For those parents who take their kids to a day care, this video of a Nanny suffocating a crying baby under her care may give you a heart attack.





The nanny from hell tries to stop a crying baby and then covers the baby’s face with her palm and proceeds to shake it vigorously.





The woman goes ahead to take another baby and places him on top of the crying infant while talking with another woman who was not captured in the video.





This incident that happened in an undisclosed day care has elicited anger from netizens who have called for the immediate arrest of this monster.





Watch the video by clicking the link below.







