SHOCK! WILLIAM KABOGO linked to the kidnap of Thika Boy who was rescued in Kasarani.

…most idiotic people per square kilometre, it has got to be Kiambu, where makanga’s, boda boda riders, mkokoteni pushers and mama mboga’s, drive the agenda, controlling opinion even of educated people.





Simply because Waititu has bribed that moronic lot who sell their votes for 200 bob, he is now a front-runner. Such idiots!





The kidnapped boy was reunited with his family last night, after a manhunt launched by the Flying Squad.





William Kabogo has previously been linked to the murder of university student Mercy Keino. He has also been claimed to have arranged a group of thugs to chop of the late MP George Thuo mum’s hand, in a bid to intimidate him into backing off from competing against him.





James Nyoro recently announced that he will be running again, providing a fresh option to the idiot Ferdinand Waititu, whom psychotic Kiambu residents want to elect as Governor.





Via CYPRIAN NYAKUNDI