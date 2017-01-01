SHOCK! WILLIAM KABOGO linked to the kidnap of Thika Boy who was rescued in Kasarani.

Reports reaching our newsroom indicates that Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been linked to the missing boy, kidnapped from Thika’s Section 9 Estate last week.





The kidnap which went viral on social media before being picked up by mainstream media, startled the country as to the motive and objective of the kidnappers.





But apparently the child is a nephew of Kiambu gubernatorial candidate James Nyoro’s running mate, who was the runner-up in the Kiambu race during the 2013 General Elections.





Kiambu residents are now drawing parallels between the missing child, and forthcoming polls.





MCA’s of Kiambu County had also linked Kabogo to the kidnap of one of their colleagues in 2013, where he was said to have been targeting MCA’s who blocked his budgets at the County Assembly.





William Kabogo has previously been linked to the murder of university student Mercy Keino. He has also been claimed to have arranged a group of thugs to chop of the late MP George Thuo mum’s hand, in a bid to intimidate him into backing off from competing against him.





James Nyoro recently announced that he will be running again, providing a fresh option to the idiot Ferdinand Waititu, whom psychotic Kiambu residents want to elect as Governor.





If there is a county which has the…



