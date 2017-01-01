SHOCK! See the new trick R@P!STS are using on LADIES! No LADY is safe (Just Read)

Another r@p3 Technique in Town. Please inform your wife, Lady friends and female children to be very careful.





A woman was taken by 5 men, who according to hospi tal and police report was r@p3d by a gang before being dumped at a bus

station!





Though she was unable to remember the events of the previous evening, tests conducted revealed that she had been r@p3d repeatedly.





There was a trace of Rohypnol in her blood.





Rohypnol, is presently being used as a date r@p3 drug.





It is actually a small sterilization pill which is now being used by r@pists to drug their targets at parties.





The drug makes the mind of the target (would be victim) go blank so that she does not remember anything that transpired and worse still, the drug sterilizes the victim so that she doesn't conceive from the rape and the rapist need not worry about having his identity revealed later by a paternity test.





The real bad news is that the drug's side effects ARE NOT TEMPORARY, they are

PERMANENT.





Any female that takes it WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO CONCEIVE.





The drug is administered by…



