SHOCK on AL SHABAAB as KDF drop them like insects and capture town after deal with TRUMP

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recorded another major victory against Al Shabaab terrorists on Tuesday after they killed seven of them and captured a town near the Kenya-Somalia border.





According to KDF Spokesman, Lt Col Paul Njuguna, KDF troops, operating under Amisom were on routine pacification in the general area of Badhaadhe when they clashed with the Al Shabaab terrorists before gunning 7 of them down.





The militants had taken control of a mosque and a police station before they were humbled by the mighty KDF and the town liberated.





“KDF soldiers remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue the terrorists to ensure peace and security of our country Kenya, as well as support Amisom operation to stabilize Somalia,” said Njuguna.





8 AK47 riffles and several rounds of ammunition were recovered alongside Al-Shabaab flags, magazines, IEDs, machetes and two bombs.





The good news comes even as US President Donald Trump approved a sh 46 billion aircraft sale to Kenya’s military to boost the war against terror.



