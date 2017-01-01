SHOCK! MP righting for her life at Nairobi Hospital after attempting to commit suicide

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Baringo Women Representative, Grace Kiptui, has been admitted in Nairobi Hospital and is fighting for her life after attempting to commit suicide.





Grace was rushed to hospital on Thursday unconscious after she allegedly took poison in an attempt to kill herself.





KANU youth representative, Rono Kipchumba, confirmed that the legislator had attempted to take her own life by taking poison.





It is not clear what transpired to compel the Baringo Women Representative to want to kill herself as details have remained scanty.





However, Grace Kiptui’s supporters rubbished the suicide attempt claims, saying the lawmaker was simply admitted as a result of fatigue.





In 2016, Grace was involved in two separate accidents one of which killed her driver, but is not clear if the accidents have anything to do with her being admitted in the hospital.





We at The Kenya DAILY POST wish her a quick recovery no matter the cause.



