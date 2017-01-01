SHOCK! How UHURU’s Kameme FM is fuelling ethnic violence like the way KASS FM did in 2007.

Wednesday, 25 January 2017 - Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kameme FM is fuelling ethnic violence the way Kass FM did in 2007.





There’s an advert running on Kameme telling Kikuyus to register and vote for Uhuru to protect “Uthamaki” because other communities want to wipe out Kikuyus.





Read this shocking post by Patrick in the next page on how Uhuru’s Kameme FM is fuelling ethnic violence.



