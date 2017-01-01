SHOCK! How LADIES are being drugged in Nairobi and Mombasa (Listen to this confession)

Wednesday, 25 January 2017 - NAIROBI / MOMBASA WARNING FOR LADIES

You must have heard about the ladies who go around "hypnotising and drugging" ladies before robbing them? Listen to this sound clip from a lady who luckily escaped such an attempt recently outside Aga Khan Hospital.

Moral of the story is ; exercise extreme caution when approached by a stranger.


This incident has been confirmed by Dr. Rukiya of Mombasa.

The LINK>>>>>

