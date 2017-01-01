SHOCK! Did DONALD KIPKORIR’s brother participate in 2007 PEV, See what he posted.

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - Flashy lawyer, Donald Kipkorir’s younger brother, Kimutai Murgor, may be one of the youths who participated in the 2007 post election violence that left thousands of innocent Kenyans dead.





We understand that Kipkorir’s brother leads a lethal gang in Eldoret that is hired by politicians to intimidate opponents.





He shared a photo throwing what seems to be an arrow and said, “Throwback Thursdays, December 2007” hinting that he is among the youths who armed themselves and participated in 2007 PEV.





We all remember that tension started at around late December 2007 before Kalenjins started chasing Kikuyus and butchering them.





