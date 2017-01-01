SHOCK as CHEBUKATI says he was RAILA’s supporter and he actually left ODM last month.

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - The nominee for the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, has today told a parliamentary committee that he quit ODM last month before applying for the IEBC top job.





Chebukati, who hails from Saboti also told the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee that he met Raila Odinga in 2007 when he was vying for the Saboti parliamentary seat using the ODM party.





“Raila came to Saboti with others.”





“Since then we have never met," Chebukati said.





"I have not....



