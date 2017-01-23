Shirtless VLADMIR PUTIN mocks DONALD TRUMP inauguration as US President (VIDEO)

Monday, January 23, 2017 - It is now official, Donald Trump is the 45th President of the USA following his inauguration on Friday.





As the world comes to terms with the fact that the controversial billionaire is the leader for the free world, his dalliance with Russian strongman, Vladmir Putin, was given some comic treatment on the Saturday Night Live and it is hilarious.





A shirtless Putin played by Beck Bennett reassured Americans in the wake of President Donald Trump’s inauguration that everything will be ok.





“Relax, I got this. Putie’s going to make everything OK,” announced a shirtless Bennett-as-Putin.





“I promise that we will take care of America. It is the most expensive thing we have ever bought.”





Watch the video below.



