SHAME! This is happening inside Kasarani Police Station at night.

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 - Cops at Kasarani Police Station have been put on the spot for vandalising vehicles that are towed to the station after breaking traffic rules.





According to a concerned Kenyan who wrote to facebook blogger Neel, the cops steal vehicle parts at night.





Many motorists have lost their car batteries, spare wheels, radios, speakers etc after they were stolen by Kasarani cops at night.





This is..



