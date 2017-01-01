SHAME! These women were caught shoplifting and hiding goods in their underwear (VIDEO)

Monday, January 30, 2017 - Cases of shoplifting have become rampant nowadays with most culprits being women.





These three ladies were caught on camera stuffing goods in their underwear in an undisclosed store.





The ladies wear oversize dresses to conceal the goods they hide and they seem to have perfected the art of shoplifting.





But for these miscreants, they didn’t know big brother was watching.





Watch the shocking video below.



