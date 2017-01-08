SHAME! Ghana’s new President AKUFO-ADDO caught stealing during his inauguration (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 8, 2017 - Ghana’s new president, Nana Akufo-Addo, was inaugurated on Saturday, January 7, 2017 but he’s already making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A paragraph from his inauguration speech at the Independence Square appears to have been lifted verbatim from a speech by former presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton.

"I ask you to be citizens. Citizens, not spectators. Citizens, not subjects. Responsible citizens, building communities of service and a nation of character," Bush said on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2001.

