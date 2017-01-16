Senior Assistant Manager Job in Kenya

Exciting Career Opportunity



The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach health facilities across East Africa.





The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2008 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services and is moving towards Joint Commission International Accreditation.









The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has also expanded its services to Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Busia and Homa Bay Counties.

The Hospital seeks to recruit a professional for the following position:



Senior Assistant Manager, Occupational, Safety and Health



Overall responsibility: Reporting to the Head of Human Resources, the Senior Assistant Manager, Occupational Safety and Health will be responsible for providing overall technical direction in the implementation of OSH Act 2010 (2007) and related statutory requirements, reviewing and formulating AKHK policies, strategies and procedures.





In addition he/she will, oversee the implementation of sound institutional infrastructure while strengthening human capacity to deliver sustainable OSH programs for a competitive safe work environment.



Other duties and responsibilities:

Direct the formulation and development of Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu Occupational Safety and Health policy framework and procedures.

Prepare and implement strategic means of promoting the best safety work practices in occupational safety and health.

Establish, maintain and develop a safety culture in the hospital

Put in place operational manual to guide work performance and behavior and, code of practice.

Monitor, record and put in place mitigating plans to prevent work related safety risks and injuries.

Oversee such other matters affecting occupational safety and health, desirable in the interest of improving the quality of working life in the hospital.

Advise the Management on other forms of guidance for purposes of assisting employees and other stakeholders in maintaining appropriate standards of occupational health and safety.

Contribute to the facility upgrade to address activity related constraints, patient safety / Joint Commission requirements and refurbishment of areas as a continuation of the on-going phased expansion approach.

Coordinate the functioning of the hospital’s safety committee to assist Management achieve the requirement of the OSH Act 2010 (2007)

Effectively liaise with Government departments, as well as other key stakeholders as per the OSH Act 2010 (2007).

Work closely with and support Medical, Nursing, and Facility departments in OSH management system to promote culture of safety in health care

Help develop Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) across the hospital.

Represent AKHK interests in Court of law and during other relevant stakeholders meetings.

Establish OSH presence and provide support to managers and staff on compliance and commitment across the Hospital and Outreach Centers.

Qualifications and other Requirements

Bachelor of Science Degree in any of the following disciplines: Occupational Health and Safety, Nursing, Engineering, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology or its equivalent and relevant qualifications from a university recognized in Kenya.

Relevant OSH certificates from recognized Trainers by the Ministry of Labor/NEMA

Fully conversant with Occupational Safety and Health Act 2010 (2007), WIBA 2007, Risk Assessments, HS Training, Audits, Accident investigations and reporting , developing Job safety Analysis and Safe Work Procedures.

Be exposed to ISO 18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Standard)

Be aware of EMCA (Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act) 1999

Be exposed to ISO 14000 (Environmental Management Standard) and the Environmental (Impact Assessment and Audit) Regulations, 2003

Registered by NEMA (National Environment Management Authority) as an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Expert. An added advantage.

Be computer literate

Possess good communication and presentation skills

The successful candidate is expected to spend time in traveling for official work.

The work schedule may call for extension beyond regular hours

Ability to oversee hazardous wastage storage and ensure agency compliance, labeling, containment, proper disposal, documentation etc. is critical.

Must have (5) five years of work experience in a health Institution will be an added advantage

Applicants with at least (7) seven years work experience as an auditor or inspector in OSH will also be considered.

How to Apply





Interested candidates are requested to email application letter and detailed curriculum vitae including, names and contacts of three referees, current and expected salary details to

ksm.recruitment@akhskenya.org

by 16th January 2017.