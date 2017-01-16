Senior Assistant Manager Job in Kenya

Senior Assistant Manager Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:26
Exciting Career Opportunity
The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach health facilities across East Africa.
The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2008 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services and is moving towards Joint Commission International Accreditation.
The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has also expanded its services to Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Busia and Homa Bay Counties.
The Hospital seeks to recruit a professional for the following position:
Senior Assistant Manager, Occupational, Safety and Health
Overall responsibility: Reporting to the Head of Human Resources, the Senior Assistant Manager, Occupational Safety and Health will be responsible for providing overall technical direction in the implementation of OSH Act 2010 (2007) and related statutory requirements, reviewing and formulating AKHK policies, strategies and procedures.
In addition he/she will, oversee the implementation of sound institutional infrastructure while strengthening human capacity to deliver sustainable OSH programs for a competitive safe work environment.
Other duties and responsibilities:
- Direct the
formulation and development of Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu Occupational
Safety and Health policy framework and procedures.
- Prepare and
implement strategic means of promoting the best safety work practices in
occupational safety and health.
- Establish, maintain
and develop a safety culture in the hospital
- Put in place
operational manual to guide work performance and behavior and, code of
practice.
- Monitor, record and
put in place mitigating plans to prevent work related safety risks and
injuries.
- Oversee such other
matters affecting occupational safety and health, desirable in the
interest of improving the quality of working life in the hospital.
- Advise the
Management on other forms of guidance for purposes of assisting employees
and other stakeholders in maintaining appropriate standards of
occupational health and safety.
- Contribute to the
facility upgrade to address activity related constraints, patient safety /
Joint Commission requirements and refurbishment of areas as a continuation
of the on-going phased expansion approach.
- Coordinate the
functioning of the hospital’s safety committee to assist Management
achieve the requirement of the OSH Act 2010 (2007)
- Effectively liaise
with Government departments, as well as other key stakeholders as per the
OSH Act 2010 (2007).
- Work closely with
and support Medical, Nursing, and Facility departments in OSH management
system to promote culture of safety in health care
- Help develop Job
Hazard Analysis (JHA) across the hospital.
- Represent AKHK
interests in Court of law and during other relevant stakeholders meetings.
- Establish OSH
presence and provide support to managers and staff on compliance and
commitment across the Hospital and Outreach Centers.
Qualifications and other Requirements
- Bachelor of Science
Degree in any of the following disciplines: Occupational Health and
Safety, Nursing, Engineering, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology or
its equivalent and relevant qualifications from a university recognized in
Kenya.
- Relevant OSH
certificates from recognized Trainers by the Ministry of Labor/NEMA
- Fully conversant
with Occupational Safety and Health Act 2010 (2007), WIBA 2007, Risk
Assessments, HS Training, Audits, Accident investigations and reporting ,
developing Job safety Analysis and Safe Work Procedures.
- Be exposed to ISO
18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Standard)
- Be aware of EMCA
(Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act) 1999
- Be exposed to ISO
14000 (Environmental Management Standard) and the Environmental (Impact
Assessment and Audit) Regulations, 2003
- Registered by NEMA
(National Environment Management Authority) as an Environmental Impact
Assessment (EIA) Expert. An added advantage.
- Be computer literate
- Possess good
communication and presentation skills
- The successful
candidate is expected to spend time in traveling for official work.
- The work schedule
may call for extension beyond regular hours
- Ability to oversee
hazardous wastage storage and ensure agency compliance, labeling,
containment, proper disposal, documentation etc. is critical.
- Must have (5) five
years of work experience in a health Institution will be an added
advantage
- Applicants with at
least (7) seven years work experience as an auditor or inspector in OSH
will also be considered.
How to Apply
A competitive compensation package will be negotiated with the successful candidate.
Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu is an equal opportunity employer.