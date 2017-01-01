See why dogs and cats were poisoned in Machakos, Kenya is a funny country (PHOTOs)

This happened in Yatta, Machakos county.





A total of 82 dogs and 2 cats were poisoned in an attempt to reduce the population of stray dogs and cats to control ra bies.





This is a let down to the vet profession. In this day and age vaccination can be done on stray dogs and cats.





Furthermore, castration or neutering or spaying can be done to control the population of this creatures or better still advise people to restrain their animals and have them vaccinated regularly.





What happened to KSPCA(Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals). Are there no foster homes for this animals? Rabies is a big threat but must we take the lives of our animals haphazardly without looking at the alternative measures?Machakos county veterinary and public health department has a…



