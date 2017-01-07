See what WAHOME told UHURU after withdrawing JOHO and KINGI’s security detail

Saturday, January 7, 2017 - The Governmment’s decision to withdraw the security detail of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.





Speaking on Saturday afternoon in Kilifi, Kingi said all his bodyguards have received instructions to withdraw their services over unspecified reasons.





The two Governors have been vocal critics of the Jubilee Government and have reiterated their support for CORD leader Raila Odinga.





Former…



