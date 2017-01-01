See what UHURU’s man said about CHEBUKATI and WABUKALA’s appointment in Government

Friday January 6, 2017 - Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has defended the appointment of lawyer, Wafula Chebukati, and retired Anglican Archbishop, Eliud Wabukala, as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman respectively by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking yesterday, Lusaka, who is also President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point-man in Western Kenya, dismissed Opposition MPs from the region who are opposed to the appointment of the two, terming them enemies of the Luhya people.





He told CORD MPs to..



