See the S£XY LADY Pastor OMBA is marrying after GLORIA MULIRO divorced him (PHOTOs).

Friday, 20 January 2017 - Randy City pastor and struggling gospel singer, Eric Omba, has hinted that he has moved on after Gloria Muliro divorced him.





Omba was divorced by the cool and reserved Gloria over infidelity.





The scandalous pastor with insatiable appetite for s3x will soon marry a s3xy lady called, Bella Dee.





They even have a child together.





See photos of s3xy Bella, soon to be wife of Eric Omba, in the next page.



