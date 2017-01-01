See some of the guzzlers owned by JOHO’s family, they live like PABLO ESCOBAR (PHOTOs)

Monday, 16 January 2017 - Nephews of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho have been flaunting some of the flashy guzzlers they own and they are really living the life.





Joho’s family led by his elder brother, Abu, have been accused of making billions through hard drugs and counterfeit goods.





They use proceeds from their dirty businesses to buy guzzlers that create heavy traffic jams whenever they are in town.





See some of the guzzlers owned by Joho’s family in the next page.



