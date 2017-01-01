See PHOTOs from UHURU’s tour of Garissa that will make RAILA and his men soil their pants

Tuesday January 24, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta received a heroic welcome in Garissa when he went there to ask residents to register themselves as voters in large numbers.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, and some Jubilee leaders from the region urged the youths in Garissa to register themselves as voters.





“The only way to ensure our country continues on its development path is for Kenyans to register in large numbers and be able to choose development-conscious leaders,” Uhuru told a mammoth crowd.





The father of the nation also asked urged Jubilee supporters to register as members to consolidate the...



