See the ‘miracle’ UHURU performed in Nyeri that everybody is talking about (VIDEO)

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has been traversing the country mobilising people to register as voters in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise by the IEBC.





During his stop over at Nyeri on Friday, the Head of State did something strange that left tongues wagging.





The locals requested him to pray for rain to end the current drought experienced in various parts of the country.





The president obliged albeit half-heartedly and immediately the gates of heaven opened and it poured forcing him to cut short his tour.





Below is the President’s prayer translated from Kikuyu. “Lord, we ask for your blessings.





Grant us peace in our country. Give us prosperity. Bless us with rain so that there is plenty for us and pasture for our livestock. We also pray that you grant us victory against that guy who keeps disturbing us.”





Watch the video below.



