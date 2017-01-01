See the last Facebook post from SARAH about JOHO before she died - UHURU was uncomfortable

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Mombasa politician, Sarah Nyamvula, was hoping to have another superb political year before she died in India while undergoing treatment for cancer.





In her last comment on Facebook, Sarah, who was a nominated MCA, had expressed love and admiration for Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, and was confident that he would be re-elected.





In the post, she hoped to have another chance to be in the Government (Mombasa) and share the memorable moment with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho like they did in 2013 during his swearing in.





Joho mourned the late Sarah saying he had lost a personal friend and a strong supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s CORD.





"I have not only lost a personal friend but Mombasa has also lost a dedicated and visionary leader with impeccable character whose voice of reason and wisdom always echoed in the County Assembly buildings," Joho said.





Nyamvula succumbed to cancer of the lymphatic system which had been terrorizing her for a while.





