See how this desperate young African man wanted to sneak into Europe.. Oh! God

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - This 19-year old migrant from Gabon was found concealed inside a suitcase as he tried to sneak into Spain.





Police stopped a 22-year-old woman last week at a border crossing into Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves in North Africa, from neighboring Morocco.





Border control had become suspicious of the woman after they noticed she was carrying her luggage on top of a trolley, authorities added.





Upon checking, they found the poor teen staffed in the suitcase.





The immigration crisis in Europe has seen several people from Africa and war torn Middle East die by drowning as they attempt to enter Europe where they hope to get a better life.





See photos in the next page



