See how RAILA’s people are suffering yet he is not talking, “Baba” do something.

Hi Alai





Have a look at that.





That's the water hyacinth on Lake Victoria. Why are our leaders so much concerned with defending other regions from alleged pollution yet can't do a thing in Nyanza?





Navigation is next to imposible in nearly all of our shores in Nyanza. Recently some guy drowned in Kisumu and couldn't be found because the weed had covered the entire water surface.





And there's currently no fishing going on because there's no way fish can breed under thi s due to some scientific reasons.





On top of that, water is a problem in Nyanza, people don't even have water to give their cattle in some regions.



