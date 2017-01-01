See how RAILA ODINGA lectured UHURU like a child following JOHO’s arrest on Friday

Saturday January 14, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, talked to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday after a misunderstanding that he reportedly ordered the arrest of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





An aide who is close to Raila said he eavesdropped on the former Premier making a call to someone senior in Government (thought to be the President) and talked with him for close to 20 minutes.





He asked whoever was on the other end of the line to order the release of Joho and other leaders unconditionally or risk plunging the nation into chaos because the...



