See how prison warders are harassing innocent Kenyans in Nairobi's CBD.
Am one of the saddest citizen in the city.
I have been arrested twice by prison warders patrolling along the streets in the city.
On the first scene,they handcuffed me as i stepped out of an ATM lobby along Accra road next Mash Bus Services and demanded for a 2k bribe.
When i insisted i didnt have and had gone to check balance on my account,they demanded till i had to give them 1k.
As i proceeded to Latema road to…
