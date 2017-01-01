See how prison warders are harassing innocent Kenyans in Nairobi’s CBD.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:36

Hi Alai,

Am one of the saddest citizen in the city.

I have been arrested twice by prison warders patrolling along the streets in the city.


On the first scene,they handcuffed me as i stepped out of an ATM lobby along Accra road next Mash Bus Services and demanded for a 2k bribe.

When i insisted i didnt have and had gone to check balance on my account,they demanded till i had to give them 1k.

As i proceeded to Latema road to…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno