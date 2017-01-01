See how KANYARI’s daughter rolls as his gullible followers suffer in the slums (PHOTOs).

Thursday, 05 January 2017 - Majority of Kanyari’s followers are desperate Kenyans who live in slums and instead of using the little money they get for financial growth, they take it to conpastors like Kanyari expecting instant miracles.





The notorious city preacher, alcoholic and dangerous womanizer is smiling to the bank when his followers are languishing in poverty.





The relaxed lifestyle of Kanyari’s little daughter proves that he is making good “mullah” faking miracles.





