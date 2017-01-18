Secretary cum Receptionist Vacancy in Kenya

Our client a medium sized law firm on the outskirts of Nairobi wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Secretary Cum Receptionist





Primary Responsibility: Provide administrative support to advocates and also take responsibility for front office duties.





Key Responsibilities

· Typing of duties as required from time to time, formatting, editing, retrieving, copying text and other data in correct legal layout and format as required.

· Preparing letters and documents, receiving and sorting out letters and deliveries.

· Dealing with client queries and/or requests as per set standards

· Receiving visitors and dealing with their queries and/or requests.

· Answering the telephone, providing information to callers, directing and screening calls, taking and relaying messages.

· Providing general clerical and administrative support to all levels of professionals.

· Ensuring that common areas in office premises are equipped with required office supplies as appropriate.

· Monitoring the use of equipment and supplies within the office, taking stock and requisitioning supplies.

· Tidy and maintain the reception area.





Requirements: At least 2 years’ experience as a Secretary/Receptionist in a law firm, should have diploma in secretarial studies or related field, demonstrate excellent spoken and written language skills, have proper knowledge in use of a computer, especially MS word, a team player and someone who is able to work under pressure.





Application Procedure

bmwangi@skillsglobal.co.ke by 18th January 2017. Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit detailed Curriculum Vitae toby 18th January 2017.