Secretary / Administrative Assistant Vacancy in Nairobi

Secretary / Administrative Assistant Vacancy in NairobiJobs and Careers 14:34
A company in Nairobi is looking to fill the above named position.
Skills and Abilities
Comprehends tendering processes and what it entails fully
Can manage office work at the same time play the role of receptionist and accounts assistant (book-keeping using software) effectively.
Conversant with accounting packages
At least CPA 1 with basic accounting knowledge.
Conversant with Ms office suite
Should be a graduate and at least a B in KCSE or an equivalent
Able to perform assigned tasks independently and achieve desirable results
Pleasant personality
Ability to learn fast
Accountant with administrative / front office experience shall be preferred
All applications should be sent to jobs@jobsikaz.com
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.