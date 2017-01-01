Secretary / Administrative Assistant Vacancy in Nairobi

Secretary / Administrative Assistant





A company in Nairobi is looking to fill the above named position.

Skills and Abilities

Comprehends tendering processes and what it entails fully

Can manage office work at the same time play the role of receptionist and accounts assistant (book-keeping using software) effectively.

Conversant with accounting packages

At least CPA 1 with basic accounting knowledge.

Conversant with Ms office suite

Should be a graduate and at least a B in KCSE or an equivalent

Able to perform assigned tasks independently and achieve desirable results

Pleasant personality

Ability to learn fast

Accountant with administrative / front office experience shall be preferred

jobs@jobsikaz.com All applications should be sent to