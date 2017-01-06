Sales and Marketing Executives Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

Sales and Marketing Executives Jobs in Nairobi KenyaJobs and Careers 03:08
Salary: KShs 30,000 plus Commission
Vacancies: 2
Location: Nairobi
Our client in branding industry is looking for a highly qualified Branding Sales and Marketing Executives to be based in Nairobi.
Job Description:
- To champion sales
initiatives, and achieve agreed key sales performance parameters.
- Develop sales plans
that are effective and that result in tangible positive results and
noticeable market growth, as well as champion cross selling initiatives
within the allocated region.
- Visiting
potential/existing customers to demonstrate all the services and products
offered by the company. Communicate effectively to customers, giving
precise solutions and present quotations in a most professional manner.
- Up sell, cross sell,
identify and develop new business from existing customers to increase the
service range within the region.
- Close sales and
convince clients why services offered by the Company are superior and
beneficial than what competition offers.
- Responsible for
price increases notification/mediation to the clients.
- Undertake debt
collection from the customers and maintaining agreed credit terms.
- Achievement of the
desired and agreed sales growth target for your portfolio.
- Improvement,
enhancement and achievement of agreed client retention rate. Building and
maintaining strong professional client relationships aimed at retaining
existing clients.
- Create a relevant
and historic customer data base by maintain complete records of all
activities regarding customer visits, complaints etc.
- Monitoring the day
to day commercial performance of each account within your portfolio.
Requirements:
- A Sales/Marketing
degree, or a business related degree from a recognized university with
experience in sales, or diploma in sales or its equivalent will be
considered.
- Must have a minimum
2 years practical experience in sales and marketing.
- I year experience in
dealing corporate branding is branding.
- 2 years’ experience
in selling insurance will be an added advantage.
- Somalis are highly
encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Sales and Marketing Executive-branding) tocareer@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke before Friday, 6th January 2017.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV. N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.