Sales and Marketing Executives Jobs in Nairobi Kenya

Salary: KShs 30,000 plus Commission



Vacancies: 2



Location: Nairobi



Our client in branding industry is looking for a highly qualified Branding Sales and Marketing Executives to be based in Nairobi.



Job Description:

To champion sales initiatives, and achieve agreed key sales performance parameters.

Develop sales plans that are effective and that result in tangible positive results and noticeable market growth, as well as champion cross selling initiatives within the allocated region.

Visiting potential/existing customers to demonstrate all the services and products offered by the company. Communicate effectively to customers, giving precise solutions and present quotations in a most professional manner.

Up sell, cross sell, identify and develop new business from existing customers to increase the service range within the region.

Close sales and convince clients why services offered by the Company are superior and beneficial than what competition offers.

Responsible for price increases notification/mediation to the clients.

Undertake debt collection from the customers and maintaining agreed credit terms.

Achievement of the desired and agreed sales growth target for your portfolio.

Improvement, enhancement and achievement of agreed client retention rate. Building and maintaining strong professional client relationships aimed at retaining existing clients.

Create a relevant and historic customer data base by maintain complete records of all activities regarding customer visits, complaints etc.