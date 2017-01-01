SALAT dismisses LONYANGAPUO/ KITONNY, maintains KANU is in NASA - MOI sent me

Friday January 13, 2017 - Defiant KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, has dismissed criticism from West Pokot Senator, John Lonyangapuo, and his nominated counterpart, Ziporah Kitonny, following his involvement in the formation and launch of the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking yesterday, Salat maintained that KANU is 100% in NASA and that he says so with authority because he is the spokesman of the party.





He said Lonyangapuo and Kitonny had no authority to speak on behalf of KANU.





Salat defended his presence at Bomas of Kenya during the launch of NASA that brought together Opposition political heavy weights like Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula among others saying he has every right to associate with anyone and everyone.





He trashed the Senators’ clamour for him to be punished for attending the NASA launch, saying he only reports to KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, the National Executive Council of the party and the National Delegates Council all of who gave him the permission to attend the meeting.



