Sabotage! RAILA threatens to mobilize Kenyans to boycott paying tax after this order from Govt

...intimidate chiefs to campaign for Jubilee.





Speaking yesterday, Raila threatened to mobilize Kenyans to boycott paying taxes to Uhuru’s Government if Nkaisery will not withdraw his threat to sack chiefs who are siding with the Opposition.





Raila noted that State administrators ought to serve everybody regardless of their party affiliation because the officers are paid with taxpayers’ money.





He urged Kenyans to register in large numbers to help him remove the Jubilee Government from power which he termed as dictatorial.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



