RUTO tells MOI off during MARK TOO’s burial! You won’t get anything from KALENJINs!

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto had a bitter exchange with KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, on Monday after he urged Jubilee aspirants who will fail during the nominations to join the independence party.





This happened during the burial of former Nominated MP, Mark Too, in Eldoret in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Gideon sparked off the clash when he urged politicians who lose at the Jubilee Party nominations to be ready to join KANU.





The Baringo Senator said all..



